2024 Arizona Primary Election: Live updates, results as they come in

Today is Primary Election Day in Arizona. We're following the latest results as each county finishes counting ballots.

Big races to watch

U.S. Senate: Kari Lake is taking on Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and neuroscientist Elizabeth Reye in the race to replace Independent Kyrsten Sinema, who announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection. The winner will face off in the general election against Democrat Ruben Gallego, who is running unopposed.

AZ Congressional District 1: Republican Rep. David Schweikert is running against businessman Robert Backie and Kim George, a former FBI agent and corporate investigator. The Democratic field includes ex-state party chair and 2010 state treasurer nominee Andrei Cherny, ex-local news anchor Marlene Galán-Woods, orthodontist Andrew Horne, ex-regional American Red Cross CEO Kurt Kroemer, investment banker Conor O’Callaghan and ex-state Rep. Amish Shah.

AZ Congressional District 6: Republican Rep. Juan Ciscomani faces Kathleen Winn. The winner will face Democrat Kirsten Engel, who's running unopposed.

Several GOP candidates, including Abe Hamadeh, Anthony Kern, Ben Toma, Blake Masters and Trent Franks, are facing off to see who will replace outgoing state Rep. Debbie Lesko. The winner will face off against Democrat Greg Whitten, who's running unopposed.

July 30

9:25 a.m.

7:37 a.m.

Heads up for voters in the west Valley: The voting center at Riverside Elementary School, near 51st Avenue and Buckeye Road, is closed after the building suffered damage from monsoon storms last week.

6 a.m.

The polls are open in Arizona.