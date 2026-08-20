2026 election: New poll shows Hobbs leading Biggs in Arizona Governor's race

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The Brief A new poll by Noble Predictive Insights shows Democrat Katie Hobbs has a 13-point lead over Republican Andy Biggs in the gubernatorial election. The poll was taken from August 10 to 13. The general election will be held on Nov. 3.



Figures from a new poll show incumbent Katie Hobbs ahead of her Republican challenger in the Arizona governor's race.

By the numbers:

According to results from the latest Noble Predictive Insights poll, Hobbs is leading Republican Andy Biggs among all likely voters 48% to 35%, a 13-point margin.

The same poll also shows No Labels Party's Teri Ann Hourihan's support at 1%, and Risa Lombardo's support at 2%.

Figures also show 12% of likely voters surveyed are undecided.

Green Party Candidate:

While Lombardo is listed as the Green Party's gubernatorial candidate in the poll and on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office's website, the Arizona Green Party states on their website that Lombardo's candidacy is "actively opposed."

Official results from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office show that Carlos Melendez, the person whose write-in candidacy the Green Party actually endorsed, came in second place in that party's primary.

What they're saying:

Officials with Noble Predictive Insights had an explanation behind Hobbs' rise in the polls.

"There is some evidence that Katie Hobbs’ summer advertising blitz is moving the needle. Since May, Hobbs has had her share of the vote among registered voters increase five points, while Biggs’ has fallen by the same margin," a portion of the news release for the poll reads. "Now that Andy Biggs can turn his focus away from David Schweikert and towards Hobbs, we should start to see some fireworks."

Poll Methodology:

Per officials with Noble Predictive Insights, the poll was conducted from Aug. 10 to Aug. 13, 2026, and surveyed 1,040 registered Arizona voters in the state, including 923 likely voters.

The Margin of Error for poll questions involving likely voters stands at +/- 3.2%, according to the poll.

What's next:

According to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, the general election will be held on Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 5.