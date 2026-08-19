Community demands safer streets after 13-year-old e-bike rider killed in Citrus Park

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was killed while riding his e-bike near Perryville and Bethany Home roads. The victim was identified by friends, social media, and neighbors as Nash Pryor. Investigators say speed was not a factor in the crash, but neighbors are calling for safer streets, lower speed limits, and wider sidewalks.



A West Valley community is devastated after a 13-year-old boy was killed while riding an e-bike.

What we know:

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on Aug. 17 just before 8 p.m. near Perryville and Bethany Home roads. The growing memorial sits nearby, at 185th Avenue.

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Who The Victim Was:

From the memorial left in his honor, 13-year-old Nash seemed like a typical teenage boy who liked baseball and video games.

"He was always over here at the house. He was swimming. He would just be kid, riding his E-bike around the neighborhood. Just doing what kids do. Trying to stay out of trouble. He was a great kid," a neighbor said.

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What they're saying:

It is heartbreaking news for nearby neighbors whose daughter knew him well.

"He was in honors classes with my daughter," the neighbor said. "She was pretty hysterical when she figured it out until it was confirmed. She just knew it was him because his location was pinging here at the crash site for the last hour."

Friends and social media posts say his name was Nash Pryor, but even those who never met him are feeling the devastating weight of his loss.

"It broke my heart because we lost a son some time ago. And we know what its like, a second neighbor said. "We pray for the family. That’s all we can do."

"It was devastating because we kind of saw it coming because of the speed," a third neighbor said.

Big picture view:

Investigators say speed was not a factor in this crash, but neighbors say reckless driving combined with a lack of sidewalks continues to put kids in danger.

"If you just watch, they’re going faster. Especially between the neighborhoods, we need 15 miles an hour because of the kids during school hours," the third neighbor said.

"We could have a wider sidewalk for the neighbors. All the neighbors are kind of worried about that because there are kids that go home from school and they go on their bikes," the second neighbor added.

Dig deeper:

Support for the family is also pouring in from Litchfield Elementary, which organized a ribbon-tying gathering outside the school and posted to Facebook saying: "Our hearts are broken for the Pryor Family as they grieve the loss of their beloved son. During this unimaginable time, we are hoping to surround them with love, support, and care in any way we can."

What's next:

MCSO did not confirm if the driver is facing any charges, but did say this is an ongoing investigation.

Map of where the collision occurred.