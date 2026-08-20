Glendale police seize drugs, cash and gun in SWAT raid on drug house

The Brief Glendale police seized a gun, cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during a SWAT raid on a local home following a multi-day operation. The investigation began with an anonymous tip regarding illegal drug sales and resulted in three people being detained. Neighbors expressed relief after living near years of constant activity.



A gun, cash and fentanyl were seized in a swift SWAT raid on a Glendale home.

What we know:

Bodycam footage captures the end of a multi-day operation focusing on one house on 45th Drive off Peoria Avenue, which police say led to three people being detained.

Investigators say it all started with an anonymous tip reporting illegal drug sales at the home, prompting officers to set up surveillance.

"During surveillance we were able to contact two different people coming out of that house who had just in fact purchased meth and fentanyl," Glendale Police Department Sgt. Justin Ramsay said.

That surveillance paved the way for SWAT to move in and execute a search warrant.

"They found approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl and a large sum of cash," Ramsay said. "There were three people detained. Two of them both were found in possession of narcotics and there was one firearm located. So obviously guns and drugs charges, but there were multiple distribution charges, drugs for sale, possession, things of that nature."

What they're saying:

Neighbors, who asked to remain anonymous, say the constant activity at the home has left them on edge for years.

"It’s been an ongoing problem," one neighbor said. "I have a young daughter and I don’t feel safe letting her play outside or anything like that because you never know who’s coming or going from there."

"We’ve seen a lot of traffic every day — all night, all day," another neighbor said. "We’ve seen people go up to the side window and knock."

Following the July operation, neighbors say they can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

"I feel much safer," the first neighbor added. "It’s nice knowing that I don’t have to worry about people coming and going."

Map of the area of the house that was raided: