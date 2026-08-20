Phoenix convict threw drug parties for teens to abuse minors, police allege
SURPRISE, Ariz. - A 28-year-old west Phoenix man is behind bars after allegedly hosting social media-promoted parties where minors were provided drugs and alcohol before being sexually abused, according to police and court records.
What we know:
Sameer Mardanzai was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Glendale following an extensive investigation by the Surprise Police Department into allegations of sexual conduct and exploitation involving a child. He is currently being held in a Maricopa County jail on a $500,000 bond as investigators actively search for additional victims across multiple jurisdictions.
The backstory:
According to police, detectives identified Mardanzai through search warrants and an extensive analysis of physical and digital evidence tied to an incident dating back to May 2025. Officers seized Mardanzai's cell phone during his arrest near 66th and Glendale avenues. Court documents show he faces two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
During the investigation, detectives discovered that Mardanzai allegedly used social media platforms to market and promote parties attended by underage children, where drugs and alcohol were made available to attendees.
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Dig deeper:
Court records also reveal that Mardanzai was on probation for a prior DUI arrest when he was taken into custody on Aug. 19. His criminal history includes past arrests for aggravated DUI, aggravated assault on a peace officer and drug possession.
What you can do:
Surprise Police believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward, noting that related inquiries span into other local jurisdictions. Authorities urge anyone who believes they or someone they know was victimized by Mardanzai to contact their local law enforcement agency, call the Surprise Police tip line at 623-222-8477, or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.
Map of the area where Mardanzai was arrested:
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Surprise Police Department and Maricopa County Superior Court records.