Tesla driver blames 'self-driving' tech for 80-mph work-zone DUI hours before audition at Phoenix church

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The Brief A Tesla driver was pulled over on I-10 in Pinal County after speeding down the shoulder at 80 mph in an active 55-mph work zone with crew members present. The driver blamed the car's "self-driving" mode, admitted to drinking beers and had two handguns within easy reach inside the vehicle. After failing field sobriety tests and refusing a breathalyzer, he was arrested for DUI and sent to jail—missing his morning interview to become a church musician.



A driver learned the hard way that letting a car drive itself does not fly when you are under the influence, especially while speeding past state troopers in an active Pinal County construction zone.

What we know:

An Arizona Highway Patrol trooper arrested a Tesla driver on Aug. 16 after catching the sedan traveling down the shoulder of Interstate 10 near the Sacaton Rest Area at nearly 80 mph. According to authorities, the driver blew through a 55 mph construction zone packed with active road workers, prompting officers to lock in a LiDAR speed reading of 78 mph before initiating a traffic stop.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the trooper immediately noticed clear signs and symptoms of impairment. The driver tried to deflect responsibility, claiming the electric car was in "self-driving" mode on his way home from Tucson. He admitted to consuming a "couple" of beers and pleaded his case to the officer, explaining that "he had to be at a church event in the morning for an interview to be a church musician," the trooper said.

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The would-be worship leader failed multiple field sobriety tests on the side of the highway and ultimately refused a preliminary breath test. A vehicle inventory later revealed two handguns stashed "within easy reach of the driver," police said. Troopers confirmed the driver missed his church event and was instead booked into jail on DUI-related charges. The Tesla was towed.

What they're saying:

"Just because it says it’s ‘self-driving’ doesn’t mean you don’t need to be alert at the wheel," Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said. "Emergencies happen and drivers need to be ready to intervene at any moment."

What we don't know:

State troopers did not identify the man who was arrested.

Map of where the arrest occurred: