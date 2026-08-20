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Murder suspect in drunken Glendale road rampage held on $3M bond after allegedly fleeing to Iraq, Mexico

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 20, 2026 2:46 PM MST
Published August 20, 2026 2:46 PM MST
article

Ali Thoban Alebadi (inset) faces first-degree murder charges and a $3 million bond after allegedly causing a fatal Glendale crash and fleeing the country to avoid arrest. (FOX 10, Maricopa County)

The Brief

    • A 20-year-old man who allegedly fled to Mexico and Iraq after a fatal March pursuit in Glendale is back in Arizona facing first-degree murder charges on a $3 million bond.
    • Police say Ali Thoban Alebadi was driving drunk on a suspended license when he ran eight red lights at up to triple the speed limit to evade officers.
    • The high-speed chase triggered two separate crashes, killing a woman, leaving her passenger in a coma and injuring both another driver and a police officer.

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A 20-year-old Phoenix man is behind bars facing first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges following a high-speed police pursuit through Glendale that left one woman dead, another driver critically injured and an officer hurt, according to court documents.

What we know:

Ali Thoban Alebadi was booked into Maricopa County jail on Wednesday, where a judge ordered a bond north of $3 million nearly five months after authorities say his reckless morning drive on March 22 ended in a pair of devastating crashes along Glendale Avenue. Investigators allege Alebadi was driving on a suspended license with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.141 when he repeatedly blew through red lights and veered into oncoming traffic while actively evading law enforcement.

The backstory:

According to court records, the chaotic sequence began around 7:30 a.m. near the Westgate Entertainment District after Alebadi nearly lost control of his white 2015 Nissan Altima exiting the Loop 101 freeway. Investigators say an officer driving eastbound near 57th and Glendale avenues spotted the Altima traveling eastbound at breakneck speeds in the westbound lanes. Over the next several miles, traffic cameras captured the vehicle running red lights at eight separate intersections and reaching speeds nearly three times the posted limit "through the narrow streets of downtown Glendale," pursuing officers wrote.

As Alebadi accelerated away to evade police, the officer tried to initiate a traffic stop with lights and sirens blaring. Initial scene reports indicate the patrol vehicle entered the intersection at 56th Avenue on a red light, colliding with a 2023 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. While early command updates listed non-life-threatening injuries for both involved, court documents reveal the driver of the Tacoma sustained severe, life-altering injuries including broken ribs, while the officer suffered minor injuries.

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1 dead, officer injured after 'erratic driver' causes 2 crashes in Glendale
article

1 dead, officer injured after 'erratic driver' causes 2 crashes in Glendale

One person is dead and four others are injured following two related crashes on Glendale Avenue involving an officer and an "erratic driver."

Alebadi continued fleeing eastbound before running a red light at 51st Avenue, broadsiding a blue 2018 Nissan Sentra and launching both vehicles into a commercial building. The female driver of the Sentra was rushed to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, while her passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a coma.

Dig deeper:

Following hospital treatment for a broken leg, police say Alebadi allegedly fled the country to avoid arrest using ties to Mexico and Iraq before his capture on Aug. 19.

What's next:

Alebadi is being held Thursday on a whopping $3.01 million bond as he awaits his next court date, which is scheduled for Aug. 27.

Map of where the fatal March 22 crash occurred:

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Glendale Police Department and Maricopa County Superior Court records.

Crime and Public SafetyGlendaleNews