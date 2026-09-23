A look at the $5.5M Peoria mansion bought with alleged Medicaid fraud

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The Brief A Peoria man is indicted for health care fraud and money laundering connected to a $33 million Medicaid scheme. Maurice Williams bought a $5.5 million mansion and luxury goods with the fraudulent funds, the feds say. A conviction could result in a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for each count.



A federal indictment against a Peoria man reveals new allegations tied to massive Medicaid fraud that plagued Arizona.

In this case, Maurice Williams flaunted his wealth as he made nearly $20 million through AHCCCS, and he is now charged with health care fraud and money laundering.

What we know:

It's a house that's hard to miss in the Peoria neighborhood — located in the Casa de Sunrise community — is a 12,000-plus-square-foot home on 2.5 acres.

It's a piece of paradise with a resort-style pool, outdoor entertainment space, tennis court, and a 12-car garage. The home features six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms worth $5.5 million.

But according to the federal government, the mansion was bought with fraudulent funds.

A federal indictment alleges Maurice Williams used funds from a $33 million fraudulent billing scheme against the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System to purchase a $5.5 million home, along with a luxury Rolls-Royce.

Forty-eight-year-old Maurice Williams is charged in an 11-count indictment, specifically health care fraud and money laundering. Williams’ Facebook profile reveals remnants of a lavish lifestyle, specifically a video posted in 2022 when he showed off his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, estimated to cost $300,000.

"Ho, ho, ho … man, God’s been good to me," Williams said in the video. "To all family, friends first off, man, Merry Christmas, happy holidays. This is a gift from me to me."

Federal court records show that between May 2022 and May 2023, Williams operated a behavioral health provider in Phoenix called "Thinking and Learning Together 2." The U.S. government says he falsely listed his son as the owner when registering with Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), to avoid disclosing prior felony convictions.

According to the indictment, Thinking and Learning Together 2 billed specifically for Native American members on the American Indian Health Plan.

Investigators say Williams billed AHCCCS for $33 million.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A federal indictment alleges Maurice Williams used funds from a $33 million fraudulent billing scheme against the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System to purchase a $5.5 million home, along with a luxury Rolls-Royce.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine elaborated on the case.

"He may have acted like he was hard at work providing services, but the fact of the matter was that he was defrauding an important program, the American Indian healthcare program, for his own gain without providing the services that he billed for or that he promised," Courchaine said.

Timothy Courchaine, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona

The allegations include billing claims for highly unlikely hours, impossible attendance patterns, and for members who were incarcerated at other facilities at that time. Ultimately, AHCCCS paid the business $19.7 million, depositing the money into Williams’ bank accounts.

"We were able to put search warrants in place, seizure orders and warrants into place when we went to charge and take down," Courchaine said. "So, we were actually able to get back nearly $14 million of his ill-gotten gains."

Documents show transactions allegedly made by Williams, transferring $1.2 million to his son, buying property in Peoria and Waddell, and spending $200,000 on designer merchandise. The USAO’s investigation involved AHCCCS, Homeland Security, and the IRS.

This isn't Williams' first run in with law enforcement.

From May 2003 to March 2011, Williams served a prison sentence following convictions for marijuana violations, weapons misconduct and illegal control of an enterprise.

Big picture view:

It's fraud cases like these that can take years to adjudicate, and it is far from over as Arizona’s Medicaid system has been defrauded for $3 billion due to the sober living scheme. Earlier this month, Rita Anagho was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for her role in billing AHCCCS for $69 million. She has been ordered to pay $55 million in restitution.

"For too long, these cases, you could kind of get away with a slap on the wrist, a fine, and then be on your merry way," Courchaine said. "We're not seeing that anymore. In the District of Arizona. And the Department of Justice writ large are taking these very serious."

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A federal indictment alleges Maurice Williams used funds from a $33 million fraudulent billing scheme against the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System to purchase a $5.5 million home, along with a luxury Rolls-Royce.

What's next:

Maurice Williams and his public defender were contacted for comment on the case, but they have not responded. A conviction for health care fraud and money laundering could mean a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for each count.