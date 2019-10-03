1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Tempe double shooting

Police say one man is dead and another person is seriously injured following a double shooting in Tempe.

According to Tempe police, the shooting happened late Wednesday night near Broadway and Priest. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and a second victim nearby who had also been shot.

Police say both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where the man was pronounced dead.

The second victim has life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released by police.