1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Tempe double shooting
TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say one man is dead and another person is seriously injured following a double shooting in Tempe.
According to Tempe police, the shooting happened late Wednesday night near Broadway and Priest. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound and a second victim nearby who had also been shot.
Police say both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where the man was pronounced dead.
The second victim has life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released by police.