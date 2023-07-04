Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

1 dead, 9 hospitalized after firework explosion in west Michigan

By Jack Nissen
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine people were hospitalized while another died following a firework mishap in west Michigan Monday night.

Both police and fire crews from Ottawa responded to reports that a firework had exploded at a private property in Park Township.

It happened around 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they identified 10 individuals who had been injured in an explosion. 

Firework safety tips

Emergency room doctors see patients for firework injuries all summer, especially as Fourth of July celebrations ramp up. Be sure you are following safety measures to avoid a visit to the ER this holiday.

Life-saving measures were deployed when deputies located an unresponsive female who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was a 43-year-old woman from Holland City.

Read more: Firework safety tips: How to avoid injury while celebrating Fourth of July

Several homes and vehicles in the area were also damaged by the explosion. 

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff's deputies. 