1 dead after car slams into pole, bursts into flames in South Phoenix

The Brief One person died in a single-vehicle fire near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road in South Phoenix on Sunday night. Police responded to the scene to find the car engulfed. The victim was discovered inside after the fire was extinguished.



One person was found dead inside a vehicle on fire in South Phoenix on Sunday night.

What we know:

Police responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Broadway Road at around 8 p.m. to find a person inside the burning car after slamming into a pole.

The fire was extinguished, but the victim in the car had died,

What we don't know:

The victim's identity and what led up to the crash are unknown.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the vehicle fire.