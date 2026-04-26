1 dead after car slams into pole, bursts into flames in South Phoenix
PHOENIX - One person was found dead inside a vehicle on fire in South Phoenix on Sunday night.
What we know:
Police responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Broadway Road at around 8 p.m. to find a person inside the burning car after slamming into a pole.
The fire was extinguished, but the victim in the car had died,
What we don't know:
The victim's identity and what led up to the crash are unknown.
What's next:
This remains an ongoing investigation.
Map of the nearby area of the vehicle fire.
The Source: Phoenix Police Department