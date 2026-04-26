Expand / Collapse search

1 dead after car slams into pole, bursts into flames in South Phoenix

By
Published  April 26, 2026 9:18pm MST
South Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Person killed after car crashes into pole in Phoenix

Person killed after car crashes into pole in Phoenix

One person has died after a car slammed into a pole and caught on fire in South Phoenix on Sunday night.

The Brief

    • One person died in a single-vehicle fire near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road in South Phoenix on Sunday night.
    • Police responded to the scene to find the car engulfed.
    • The victim was discovered inside after the fire was extinguished.

PHOENIX - One person was found dead inside a vehicle on fire in South Phoenix on Sunday night. 

What we know:

Police responded to the area of 15th Avenue and Broadway Road at around 8 p.m. to find a person inside the burning car after slamming into a pole. 

The fire was extinguished, but the victim in the car had died, 

What we don't know:

The victim's identity and what led up to the crash are unknown.

What's next:

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the nearby area of the vehicle fire.

The Source: Phoenix Police Department

South PhoenixNews