2 Arizonans killed in car crash in New Mexico

Two Arizona residents who died in a vehicle crash on the Navajo reservation have been identified, according to New Mexico State Police.

They said 50-year-old Michael McCraren of Tucson and 28-year-old Hannah Cornelson of Surprise were killed in the Oct. 5 head-on collision.

Police said an unidentified 27-year-old man from Surprise was driving a sports car on Navajo Route 5 when the vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason.

The car crashed into an SUV driven by McCraren, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 48-year-old Tucson woman riding in McCraren’s vehicle was injured and flown to an Albuquerque hospital.

Police said Cornelson was the passenger in the sports car and later died from her injuries in a Farmington hospital. The driver also was injured.

They said alcohol doesn’t appear to be a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

