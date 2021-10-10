Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix Police search for 2 little girls who went missing from apartment

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 10 Phoenix
Amina and Amanirena Sterling article

Amina and Amanirena Sterling

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police is asking for the public's help to find a 3-year-old and 4-year-old girl who went missing from an apartment in the area of 16th Avenue and Missouri on Saturday night.

The mother told officers that she had last seen her daughters on Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. No other details were released about how they went missing.

Amina Sterling, 4, was last seen wearing an orange dress with black sandals. She is 3 feet tall and 30 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Amanirena Sterling, 3, was last seen with an orange dress and white Adidas shoes. She is 3 feet tall and 20 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121.

