2 critically hurt in motorcycle, pedestrian crash: Phoenix PD

The Brief A motorcyclist and pedestrian were hurt in a crash on Oct. 27 near 2nd Street and Dunlap Avenue. Both victims are in critical condition. The area was shut down due to the investigation.



Two people were hospitalized following a crash between a motorcycle and pedestrian on Monday in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 27 near 2nd Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a motorcyclist and pedestrian in critical condition. Both were taken to a hospital where they are undergoing surgery.

The area was shut down due to the investigation.

What's next:

Police say detectives will investigate what led up to the crash.

Map of where the crash happened