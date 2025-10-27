2 critically hurt in motorcycle, pedestrian crash: Phoenix PD
PHOENIX - Two people were hospitalized following a crash between a motorcycle and pedestrian on Monday in north Phoenix.
What we know:
The crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 27 near 2nd Street and Dunlap Avenue.
Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a motorcyclist and pedestrian in critical condition. Both were taken to a hospital where they are undergoing surgery.
The area was shut down due to the investigation.
What's next:
Police say detectives will investigate what led up to the crash.
Map of where the crash happened
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department