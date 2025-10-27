Expand / Collapse search

2 critically hurt in motorcycle, pedestrian crash: Phoenix PD

By
Updated  October 27, 2025 12:29pm MST
North Phoenix
An investigation is underway after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian left two people in critical condition.

The Brief

    • A motorcyclist and pedestrian were hurt in a crash on Oct. 27 near 2nd Street and Dunlap Avenue.
    • Both victims are in critical condition.
    • The area was shut down due to the investigation.

PHOENIX - Two people were hospitalized following a crash between a motorcycle and pedestrian on Monday in north Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash happened at around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 27 near 2nd Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Phoenix Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a motorcyclist and pedestrian in critical condition. Both were taken to a hospital where they are undergoing surgery.

The area was shut down due to the investigation.

What's next:

Police say detectives will investigate what led up to the crash.

Map of where the crash happened

