2 hurt in construction vehicle crash on I-10

The Brief Two people were hurt when a construction vehicle crashed into the center wall on Oct. 15 along eastbound I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. The victims were hospitalized with unknown injuries. The crash blocked the HOV and two left lanes.



Two people were hurt in a crash on Wednesday morning involving a construction vehicle on Interstate 10.

What we know:

The crash happened on Oct. 15 in the eastbound lanes near Chandler Boulevard. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a large construction-type vehicle crashed into the center wall.

The driver and passenger were hospitalized.

The HOV and two left lanes are blocked.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown. The extent of the driver's and passenger's injuries are also not known.

Map of area where the crash happened