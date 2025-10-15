2 hurt in construction vehicle crash on I-10
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Two people were hurt in a crash on Wednesday morning involving a construction vehicle on Interstate 10.
What we know:
The crash happened on Oct. 15 in the eastbound lanes near Chandler Boulevard. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a large construction-type vehicle crashed into the center wall.
The driver and passenger were hospitalized.
The HOV and two left lanes are blocked.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is unknown. The extent of the driver's and passenger's injuries are also not known.
Map of area where the crash happened
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety