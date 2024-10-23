2 kids killed in four-car crash on Loop 202 in Mesa

article

The Brief Two people are dead following a four-vehicle crash along the westbound Loop 202 near McKellips Road. The two who died were identified as a 9-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl.



A multi-vehicle crash along Loop 202 in Mesa on Oct. 23 left two kids dead, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened in the area of Loop 202 (Red Mountain) and McKellips. In a statement, DPS officials said the crash happened at around 10:16 a.m., when a flatbed tow truck on the right shoulder of the freeway was struck in the left rear by a pickup truck.

"The force of the impact tore off the right side of the pickup killing a 9-year-old male and 11-year-old female. Both children were in seatbelts. A 6-year-old male suffered minor injuries," read a portion of the statement.

As for the pickup's driver, DPS said the adult female suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was identified as the mother of the children inside the pickup.

"Investigators say she will not face criminal charges. The female driver told troopers she may have been distracted by the children in the vehicle," read a portion of the statement.

The crash has resulted in the closure of Loop 202's westbound lanes in the area. Traffic in the area must exit the freeway at Brown Road. It's unknown when those freeway lanes will reopen.