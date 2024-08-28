2 men indicted in Ahwatukee triple murder

The Brief Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of three people whose bodies were found in an apartment fire near 48th Street and Warner Road. Police said the victims suffered "obvious signs of trauma" not related to the fire. The suspects are jailed on $5 million cash-only bonds.



Two suspects have been indicted by a grand jury for the murder of three people at an Ahwatukee apartment complex.

Chase Christman, 30, and Dorian Rice, 53, are accused of three counts of first-degree murder, burglary and armed robbery in connection to the crime. Christmas was also indicted on weapons charges, arson and intentionally killing an animal, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said.

Christman and Rice were arrested after three people were found dead in an apartment fire on July 15 near 48th Street and Warner Road. Three pets were also found dead in the fire.

Phoenix Police said the victims suffered "obvious signs of trauma" not related to the fire. They were later identified as 37-year-old Samuel Lott, 27-year-old Merissa Honeycutt and 25-year-old Anthony Frederickson-Ceccarelli.

"During the interview of Rice, he admitted to driving Christman to the residence to commit a planned robbery of the victims," police said. "Rice also admitted to driving Christman away from the scene after the murders."

Christman and Rice are both being held on a $5 million cash-only bond.

