2 struck by lightning at Horseshoe Bend

Two people were hospitalized after they were struck by lightning during a severe storm at Horseshoe Bend.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 12, near the rim of Horseshoe Bend in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

"A severe storm was dropping heavy rain in the area and many people got caught in the rainstorm at Horseshoe Bend," Page Police said.

Officers, along with firefighters and the National Park Service, responded to the scene and found the victims.

The area was temporarily evacuated so that first responders could land helicopters. The victims were treated at the scene before being airlifted to a Utah hospital.

The victims were identified as a 23-year-old woman from Australia and a 22-year-old woman from the Netherlands. Their current conditions are unknown.

"Visitors are advised to use caution while visiting exposed outdoor areas and be aware of changing weather conditions," NPS said. "Thunderstorms are most frequent and severe during the monsoon season, which is typically mid-June through September in Arizona and July through September in Utah. If you hear thunder, you are at risk of getting struck by lightning and should immediately seek shelter in a vehicle or building."

