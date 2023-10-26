2023 World Series: D-backs fans prepare for team's historic return to the fall classic

As the Arizona Diamondbacks get ready to play against the Texas Rangers for a chance at winning the 2023 World Series, baseball fans, along with fans of the D-backs, are getting ready for whatever happens.

Phoenix Airport welcoming arriving (and departing) fans

Fans from across the world are flying into Phoenix, which will host some of the World Series games. Many fans are expected to fly into Phoenix over the course of the next few days.

"I took my hat with me, knowing that we would be in the playoffs while I was gone," said Ginger Brandt. "I wore it two days in Italy, and they lost both of those games, so I scrapped the hat for the rest of it. I was up in the middle of the night following the games on my phone, and then for the travel home, I figured I'm wearing it again."

People are travelling from far and wide, either to Phoenix or To Texas, to cheer on Arizona's MLB team.

"I’ve always said if the D-backs made it back to the World Series, I'm coming," said Bryan Kloppe, who came to Phoenix from Australia.

"I will fly to the job interview, then I’m going to fly back here for the game, and then I fly back to Texas, where I go to medical school to work in the hospital there," said Abhishek Dharan. "At least five flights I'll do in the seven-day period. We don’t talk about the credit card bills and the airline miles. That’s what student loans are for, right?"

D-backs fans buy team merchandise

Meanwhile, D-backs fans are shopping for team merchandise.

"A couple of balls for souvenirs, and then a pennant," said one person.

At the D-backs team shop, t-shirts are flying off the shelves, and employees are unboxing and unpacking new items.

"I'm getting some for my daughters, my fiance. One for my father, I’m trying to get everybody. The whole family!" said another fan.