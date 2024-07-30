2024 Arizona Election: Incumbent Russ Skinner behind in Democratic primary for Maricopa County Sheriff

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Russ Skinner

Unofficial results from the Maricopa County Elections Department show Russ Skinner is behind in the Democratic Party primary for Maricopa County Sheriff.

Skinner, who was appointed as Maricopa County Sheriff following the resignation of Paul Penzone, received around 46% of the vote in the Democratic Party primary, behind Tyler Kamp.

It should be noted that major media organizations have yet to call the Democratic primary for either Kamp or Skinner.

Tyler Kamp

Kamp's campaign website states he joined Phoenix Police after attending Arizona State University, where he worked in various roles, from a sergeant in gang enforcement to a homicide detective.

Some of the key issues mentioned on Kamp's campaign page include using crime analytics to "target crimes in our community such as fentanyl, gun and human traffickers, retail theft and more," as well as working to end an Arpaio-era federal court oversight into MCSO that he alleges has cost taxpayer millions of dollars."

Russ Skinner

Skinner, meanwhile, has been with MCSO since 1990. He previously served as Penzone's chief deputy and was already serving as the interim sheriff prior to his appointment as the new sheriff.

On his website, Skinner said he has "a proven track record of fostering positive, effective, and sustained changes in workforce culture."

In recent years, Democrats have served as Maricopa County Sheriff. That began in 2016, when Penzone defeated then-Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Three candidates in GOP sheriff primary

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jerry Sheridan

The Republican Party primary for the same position features three candidates, Jerry Sheridan, former Arizona Department of Public Safety Colonel Frank Milstead, and Frank ‘Mike’ Crawford.

While unofficial results show Sheridan ahead of Milstead, major news organizations have yet to call the race.

Jerry Sheridan

For Sheridan, 2024 marks the second time he is running for Maricopa County Sheriff: he was the GOP candidate in 2020, and he ultimately lost to Penzone.

On the issues, Sheridan said he will focus on ending drug smuggling by restoring an "aggressive drug interdiction team of detectives to the southern parts of Maricopa County." He also said the department is "dangerously understaffed," and vows to "pressure the County Board of Supervisors for additional funding to hire more personnel and be a champion for those who put their lives on the line every single day."

Frank Milstead

Milstead, meanwhile, touted his 35 years of experience with law enforcement and leadership roles on his website.

"As the fourth most populous county in the U.S., Maricopa County's safety is crucial," Milstead wrote.

The former DPS head's platform, as listed on his campaign page, states that he will focus efforts on "attracting diverse candidates through enhanced recruitment and offering anti-bias training," as well as instituting a "comprehensive curriculum" that will prioritize de-escalation, crisis intervention, and cultural awareness training.

Frank ‘Mike’ Crawford

As for Crawford, he describes himself on his website as a "God-fearing Patriot" who worked with various law enforcement agencies, including Glendale Police, and retired in 2021.

The action plan listed on Crawford's campaign site states, among other things, that he will audit MCSO's budget on day 1 of his term in office, recruit 20% more sheriff's deputies, and bring back the volunteer posse "to help with search and rescue, youth programs, and supporting services."