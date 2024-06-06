Confused dog takes top prize in 2024 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

article

A very confused dog topped the list of winners for this year’s Comedy Pet Photography Awards.

The annual photo competition, now in its fifth year, lets pet- and animal-lovers submit funny photos and videos of their furry friends, according to a news release from the Comedy Pet Photography Awards. The awards were created by Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam "to highlight the positive and vital role that pets have in our lives and to encourage engagement around animal welfare."

Sarah Haskell took top honors with her photo called "Not just for cats!" The photo is of her dog, Hector, who unsuccessfully tried to get through a cat door after seeing a cat do it with ease.

"Hector saw the cat do it...so thought he would give it a try," Haskell said in a news release. "This is about as far as he got before reversing out the way he came. I can imagine him thinking…’But the cat made it look so easy’ Not so for Hector!’"

Other category winners include a cat in a very precarious – but hilarious – situation, a jumping horse, and a cute turtle enjoying some foliage.

The People’s Choice award went to an acrobatic cat who could be teaching their own aerial yoga class.

2024 Comedy Pet Photography Winners:

· Overall Winner and Dog Category Winner: Sarah Haskell

Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 Overall Winner Sarah Haskell/Baldock, United Kingdom/Comedy Pets Animal: DogLocation of shot: Wheathampstead, Herts, England

· Cat Category Winner: Kenichi Morinaga

Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 Cat Category Winner Kenichi Morinaga/Fukuoka, Japan/ Comedy Pets Animal: catLocation of shot: Fukuoka Japan

· Horse Category Winner: Debby Thomas

Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 Horse Category Winner/Debby ThomasManakin Sabot/United States/Comedy Pets Animal: HorseLocation of shot: Virginia, USA

· People’s Choice Award Winner: Kazutoshi Ono

Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 People's Choice Winner Kazutoshi Ono/Miyagi Sendai, Japan (Comedy Pets) Animal: catLocation of shot: At home in Japan

· All Other Creatures Category Winner: Jonathan Casey

Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 All Other Creatures WinnerJonathan Casey/Wymondham, United Kingdom/Comedy Pets Animal: Edgar (Mediterranean spur thighed tortoise)Location of shot: Wymondham, Norfolk, UK

· Pets Who Look Most Like Their Owner’s Category Winner: Darya Zelentsova

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2024 Pets Who Look Like Their Owners Winner Darya Zelentsova/Amherst, United States/Comedy Pets Animal: DogLocation of shot: Hatfield MA, USA

· Junior Category Winner: Charlotte Kitchen (who was 16 when she entered the competition)