21-year-old killed on Loop 101 after surviving initial crash

The Brief Adrian Jones, 21, tragically died after surviving an initial crash into a median on Loop 101 and Thomas Road in Phoenix. Family members state Jones swerved to avoid an object in the road, safely called his employer, and was struck by another vehicle shortly after. The subsequent collision caused Jones' vehicle to catch fire, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety closed a portion of the freeway following the incident.



A family is mourning a young man killed in a freeway collision in Phoenix.

What we know:

Adrian Jones was just 21 years old when he got in a crash in the area of the Loop 101 and Thomas Road on the evening of June 13.

His family said he swerved to avoid something in the road and hit the median. After being OK, he called his job, but nearly 10 minutes later, was hit by a vehicle and his car caught on fire.

"Everybody was all just super upset, but I think just knowing that he didn’t suffer is what made everybody kind of not be as upset," Anabelle Rude said.

Adrian Jones was one of six siblings, and his family says they were close to him, seeing him just a few days before he died.

What they're saying:

"He was my best friend and my biggest rock," Erianne Lunt, Adrian’s sister, said.

His family describes him as funny and someone that would uplift them.

"Loving, caring, life of the party," Timothy Jones, Adrian’s father, described him. "He would call me anytime he needed somebody to talk to. He would always call to mess around with me."

"No matter what could be going on, if he came around, he made sure everybody just had a smile," Jenette Rude, Adrian’s stepmom, said.

"He was just so protective of us and we just miss him," Anabelle Rude, Adrian’s stepsister, said.

Dig deeper:

His family says he was on his way to work at Wendy's where his stepmom worked with him.

"He was just a hard worker. Anytime they needed him, he was great morale for the crew," Jenette said.

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What's next:

The family says his legacy will live on through them.

"He was just so kind and that’s what we want people to remember him by," Anabelle said.

What you can do:

The family says the money from their GoFundMe is going to Adrian Jones' celebration of life and funeral services.

Map of the area of the collision.