Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
6
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
until SUN 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

3 Univ. of Oklahoma meteorology students killed in crash after storm chasing in Kansas

By Andrew Wulfeck
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX Weather

Tornado touches down in Andover, Kansas

Video shows an ominous funnel cloud moving over Andover, Kansas before touching down and causing significant damage. Credit: Josie Bahr via Storyful

KAY COUNTY, Okla. - Three students from The University of Oklahoma were killed Friday along Interstate 35 after their car hydroplaned and was struck by a passing semi-truck, officials said.

Troopers identified the crash victims as Nicholas Nair, Gain Short and Drake Brooks.

Investigators believe the trio was heading southbound on I-35 near the Kansas border when storms caused roadways to become slick and their car hydroplaned.

A news release from the OHP stated the vehicle became disabled and was struck by a semi-truck.

First responders said the students were pinned in the car for more than five hours before rescues were able to remove them from the mangled mess, but all were pronounced dead on scene.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

Video shows the group of OU meteorology was in Kansas chasing severe thunderstorms in the central part of the state hours before the crash.

After learning the news, fellow storm chasers took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families.

The university released a statement to FOX Weather following the crash:

The university is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of three students. Each were valued and loved members of our community. At this time, we ask the public to respect the privacy of their families.

A university spokesperson said their excursion was not sponsored or affiliated with any school activities. 

Troopers did not state if any charges will be filed in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.