31-mile Pinal County pursuit spike strips flatten tires of suspect, other drivers

A 31-mile Pinal County pursuit on Saturday left several drivers with flattened tires after unknowingly driving over spike strips meant for the suspect car.

The pursuit happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 13 when a driver reportedly refused to stop for a Department of Public Safety trooper.

Details about why the driver was being pulled over in the first place haven't been released.

Near the Sacaton rest area, spike strips were thrown onto the roadway and that's when the pursuit ended and the people inside the car were taken into custody.

However, the car ride ended for other drivers, too, who unknowingly drove over the spike strips.

DPS says an unknown amount of people were affected and they can report damage to DPS Safety and Loss.

One of the drivers named Kim says she spent $1,000 on two new tires and a tow to Discount Tire in Casa Grande. She says one of the investigators told her she should have been paying attention but she says had no idea there was a pursuit going on behind her.

