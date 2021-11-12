2 teens accused of throwing rocks at cars on I-10 in Tucson

article

Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly throwing large rocks at moving cars on Interstate 10 in Tucson, according to authorities.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the two teens — aged 15 and 16 — were taken into custody Tuesday night. They said the teens have since been released to the custody of their parents and could face criminal charges.

Tucson TV station KGUN reported that a car being driven on I-10 last Friday night had a block of cement smash through its windshield. A female passenger was hit in the face, briefly knocked unconscious and suffered a broken cheek and jaw.

DPS officials said there have been six rock-throwing incidents along I-10 in recent weeks and all have occurred between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

