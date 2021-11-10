Phoenix rollover crash involving three cars sends 4 to the hospital

Four people were seriously hurt in a three-car crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night, the fire department said.

Rescue crews responded to the area of 7th Street and Buckeye Road on Nov. 10 for reports of a crash. There, they found one of the cars rolled onto its roof, trapping someone inside.

The person was extricated from the rolled-over car, and all others were able to be helped out from their cars.

A woman and two men are in critical condition and another man is stable.

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.

No further information is available.

