Phoenix rollover crash involving three cars sends 4 to the hospital
PHOENIX - Four people were seriously hurt in a three-car crash in Phoenix on Wednesday night, the fire department said.
Rescue crews responded to the area of 7th Street and Buckeye Road on Nov. 10 for reports of a crash. There, they found one of the cars rolled onto its roof, trapping someone inside.
The person was extricated from the rolled-over car, and all others were able to be helped out from their cars.
A woman and two men are in critical condition and another man is stable.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the crash.
No further information is available.
