Traffic flows again on westbound I-10 after debris blocked multiple lanes

ADOT officials say a portion of the I-10 in Phoenix had to be closed for some time on the night of Nov. 10 due to debris on the roadway.

According to a tweet by ADOT, a portion of westbound I-10 was closed near 16th Street. The roadway has since reopened to traffic. There was a heavy traffic backup in the area for some time prior to the reopening.

