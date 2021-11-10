Traffic flows again on westbound I-10 after debris blocked multiple lanes
article
PHOENIX - ADOT officials say a portion of the I-10 in Phoenix had to be closed for some time on the night of Nov. 10 due to debris on the roadway.
According to a tweet by ADOT, a portion of westbound I-10 was closed near 16th Street. The roadway has since reopened to traffic. There was a heavy traffic backup in the area for some time prior to the reopening.
Other Top Stories
- 'A very good man': Sheriff remembers off-duty MCSO lieutenant killed in Scottsdale crash
- Judge hears argument in Arizona attorney general's lawsuit over federal COVID-19 vaccine rules
- Ex-Suns star Cedric Ceballos advocates for COVID-19 vaccine after his intense hospitalization
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news
Advertisement