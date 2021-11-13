Dead man found in bushes prompts Phoenix Police to ask for tips

article

A man was found dead Saturday morning and Phoenix Police say he had obvious signs of trauma to his body.

The man was found by officers near 19th Avenue and Roeser Road around 8 a.m. on Nov. 13 after getting a tip there was a man lying near bushes.

"Officers on scene located an adult male with obvious signs of trauma, who was pronounced deceased on scene," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: