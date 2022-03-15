36 pounds of fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Marana; suspect arrested

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man has been arrested after authorities seized more than 36 pounds fentanyl during a traffic stop in Marana.

A man has been arrested after authorities seized a large amount of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Marana.

On March 10, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper and a U.S. Border Patrol agent stopped the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta who was traveling westbound on Interstate 10 near milepost 231.

"During the stop a vehicle search was performed, leading to the discovery of more than 36 pounds of fentanyl pills concealed inside," DPS said in a news release.

The driver of the Volkswagen, 26-year-old Erick A. Jimenez of Rio Rico, was arrested and booked into Pima County Jail.

