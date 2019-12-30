4-star Georgia Tech signee struck and killed by freight train

Georgia Tech is mourning the loss of South Florida 4-star high school football player Bryce Gowdy after he was hit by a freight train and killed.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office says the 17-year-old wide receiver died at a hospital Monday after he was struck by a freight train in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said in a statement that it was investigating the events surrounding Gowdy's death and that the cause and manner of death would be determined by the medical examiner's office.

Gowdy was a wide receiver and defensive back for Deerfield Beach High School. He was signed to play for Georgia Tech.

Gowdy was expected on Tech's campus this week and tweeted a photo over the weekend expressing excitement about his scheduled trip to Atlanta.

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins tweeted his condolences Monday night.

Gowdy's passing marks the second tragic death suffered by the Yellow Jacket football family in the past year. Defensive tackle Brandon Adams died suddenly in his townhome last March after step-dancing with friends.