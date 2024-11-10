5 killed in Mesa plane crash; latest election results in Arizona: this week's top stories
From a tragic plane crash in Mesa that took the lives of five people, to a breakdown of why Arizona takes so long to count its election ballots, here are this week's top stories.
1. Why does Arizona take so long to count ballots on and after Election Day?
Although the presidential race is declared, voters in the Grand Canyon State still have a pressing question – why do we still not have all of the Election Day results?
2. 2024 Arizona General Election results
Click here to view Arizona's General Election results. As of Nov. 10, some races still haven't been called.
3. 5 killed in plane crash at Mesa's Falcon Field Airport
Five people were killed after a plane crashed into a car shortly after taking off from Mesa's Falcon Field Airport on Tuesday afternoon. Flames and smoke billowed from the crash at the airport near Greenfield and McKellips Roads around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 5. The plane involved was reportedly a six-seater HondaJet HA-420.
4. Results for Arizona's ballot propositions
Arizona voters have decided on a number of statewide ballot measures, some of which could have an impact on people's lives in the years to come.
5. Arizona voters reject Props 136, 137, and 138: AP projection
The Associated Press is projecting a defeat for three Arizona ballot measures that deal with ballot initiatives, judicial terms, and tipped workers.
6. Arizona Senate race: Lake, Gallego await results as vote count is underway
As votes are being counted, the candidates for the U.S. Senate, Kari Lake and Rep. Ruben Gallego, await the results.
7. 2024 Election Balance of Power: Interactive results map
Check for the updated totals, including for races in key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Click to view a live and interactive map.
8. Tyler Freeman sentenced to prison in 'Gilbert Goons' attacks
An East Valley teenager was sentenced to prison for his role in multiple assaults in Gilbert. Through a plea deal, Tyler Freeman was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison. Freeman served 268 days at the time of the sentencing and that will be applied to his new sentence.
9. Proposition 139: Arizona voters approve abortion rights ballot measure
Proposition 139, Arizona's abortion rights ballot measure, has been approved by voters, the Associated Press reports. The measure, known as the Arizona Abortion Access Act, is one of a number of similar measures that voters decided on across the country on Election Day. In Arizona, the measure will amend Article II of the Arizona State Constitution by inserting a new section on the issue of abortion.
10. 5 defendants face felony charges for stealing vehicles and operating a 'chop shop'
Five people appeared in court after a big bust of several vehicle thefts in the Valley. State prosecutors say the defendants stole vehicles and operated a "chop shop," using guns and burglary tools to do it.