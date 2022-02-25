$500k of Ukraine medical supplies stuck in Tempe warehouse as war breaks out

Hospital beds, gowns, syringes. These essential medical items were supposed to head to Ukraine on Thursday, but are still stuck inside a warehouse in Tempe.

Project C.U.R.E. is the world's largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies to countries all over the world. The organization has been shipping supplies to Ukraine since the 1990s, but that is now on hold due to the war.

"It is sitting on the dock," said Project C.U.R.E. CEO Douglas Jackson. "It is ready to get shipped in the container, and they say the port of Odessa is saying they have cancelled the shipment, and you can't get anything in there because it is an emergency situation."

Millions of people will be displaced as a result of this war, and that's when these supplies - worth up to $500,000 - are needed the most.

"These emergency situations are tough. They need the stuff. We have the stuff," said Jackson. "In the middle of these crises, moms are still going to have a baby. That is not up to her, and you can't postpone it for two weeks because Putin decided to invade."

The organization, however, is no stranger to pivoting during times of crisis, and they are using that expertise to figure out a new way to get supplies into the country.

"As humanitarians, we have to step up and take care of these people," said Jackson.

The organization is reportedly looking into different avenues to get their supplies to Ukraine, including going through other countries, like Germany. They also say they will be sending a lot more supplies when they can get through.

Project C.U.R.E. says they are looking into different avenues to get supplies there, and they plan to send more when they can get through. Donations are welcomed.

Donate here: https://projectcure.org/take-action/donate/donate-medical-equipment-supplies/

Volunteer: https://projectcure.org/about/location/phoenix/

Continued coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: