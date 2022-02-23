Arizonans react, brace for potential impact as Ukrainian crisis descends into war

article

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine following weeks of escalating tensions, Arizonans are reacting to the latest turn of events.

What happened?

In a televised address on the night of Feb. 23 (Arizona time), Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of military operations against Ukraine.

Putin ignored global condemnation and cascading new sanctions as he unleashed the largest ground war in Europe in decades, and chillingly referred to his country’s nuclear arsenal. He threatened any foreign country trying to interfere with "consequences you have never seen."

As of Feb. 24, Ukraine's Health Minister said 57 Ukrainians have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, and 169 more were wounded.

On Feb. 24, President Joe Biden announced broad new sanctions targeting Russia.

"Putin is the aggressor," Biden said. "Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences."

The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.

Biden also said the U.S. will be deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after the invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of the defense organization. Approximately 7,000 additional U.S. troops will be sent.

The penalties fall in line with the White House's insistence that it would hit Russia's financial system and Putin's inner circle, while also imposing export controls that would aim to starve Russia's industries and military of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech products.

Arizona politicians react

In separate statements, various Arizona politicians spoke out about the war.

Gov. Doug Ducey

Sen. Krysten Sinema

"Russia’s illegal, unprovoked attacks on free and democratic Ukraine directly threaten American national security interests and the sovereignty of our allies. I support increased, aggressive sanctions, and call on NATO and other democratic, peaceful countries to stand united in swift, decisive action against Russia’s aggression.

My highest priority is the safety and security of Arizonans and the American servicemembers who risk their lives to protect us, and I’ll continue supporting policies that keep America safe, promote our country's and our allies’ long-term security, and ensure our servicemembers’ safety."

Sen. Mark Kelly

"Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is unprovoked and unjust. I am thinking tonight of the Ukrainian people, who want nothing but peace, yet are now under attack and in a war for their homeland. The United States, alongside our NATO allies, must be resolute in our support for the Ukrainian people. And we must work to quickly impose the maximum sanctions on Putin and the Russian government. Putin has chosen a devastating and illegal war. He bears responsibility and must be held to account."

Rep. Ruben Gallego

State Rep. Wendy Rogers

Rep. Andy Biggs

Rep. Paul Gosar

Congressman Tom O'Halleran

"Vladimir Putin is a rogue leader who has continually lied to his own people, to the people of Ukraine, and to the people of the world, and we must treat criminals and liars as such. The United States must swiftly implement robust sanctions against Russia and ensure Putin is further isolated from the international community—together, with our allies, we must send firmly the message that this will not be tolerated on the world stage.

Congress must continue to support the Ukrainian people and our NATO allies, especially those who border Russia, through increased military aid. Putin’s actions are an affront to democracy worldwide and we will not allow for it. We are all praying for the safety of the children, families, and leaders of Ukraine who are facing the ravage of war brought about by a man who has no respect for human life."

Arizonans could feel impact from war

One of the questions over the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces is the potential for Russian cyberattacks targeting the United States, but Kurt Volker, the former U.S. Ambassador to NATO, said cyberattacks should not be our biggest concerns, at least for now.

Volker, who also previously led the McCain Institute at Arizona State University, says more sanctions should come on top of what the White House has already delivered following Russia's recognition of independence to two breakaway Ukrainian regions.

"If Russia were to keep going in Europe, we're going to be facing a much higher threat to our allies, and thus, to ourselves than if Ukraine succeeds in holding off the Russians, and thus, builds a much stronger Europe," said Volker. "Ukraine is a vast country. It has economic potential, and it's the frontline right now defending democracy and freedom in Europe."

However, the war can impact the daily lives of Arizonans, because in a global economy, what happens in Kharkiv can affect someone in Phoenix.

Currently, prices are already high at the pump, and the price could jump again, as the price of crude oil continues to rise.

"They're manageable, but it's getting harder to manage," said Mike Johnson. "It went from being $40 to fill up my truck to $60 right now. So it is quite an increase, especially when I have to go out of town a lot."

According to AAA officials, the new culprit might be in Eastern Europe.

"If Russia is going to continue its advances on Ukraine, that would likely push up prices as well," said Aldo Vazquez. "The thing is the global oil market is, like any other market, it's going to respond to bad news, and that's going to have a ripple effect around the globe and in the United States."

AAA officials say while Arizona has cheap gas compared to nearby states, their forecasts show prices will not go down for at least another year.

Beyond the larger fight for freedom, Johnson is keeping an eye on his wallet in Phoenix, and the prices that are only going up.

"Hopefully -- I mean, it won't affect too much, but it seems like it’s steadily getting worse, what's happening over there," said Johnson.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

