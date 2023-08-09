6 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Arizona

No one in Arizona won the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot, but some residents were still able to score a few thousand dollars in Tuesday night's drawing.

Six tickets worth at least $10,000 were sold at the following locations:

Safeway - 10773 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Frys Food - 3255 S Rural Road, Tempe

Corner Market - 1010 W Southern Avenue, Tempe

Circle K - 614 W Roosevelt Street, Phoenix

Safeway, 4747 E Greenway Road, Phoenix (plus the multiplier, totaling $20,000 in winnings)

Speedway - 7910 E Golf Links Road, Tucson

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, and 33 with the Mega Ball 14.

The top prize bumped up to nearly $1.6 billion after no one got the six matching numbers for last week's drawing.



