7 ASU football players ink deal with San Tan Ford and receive new electric Ford Mustangs

Seven ASU football players scored big – they’ll now be riding around town and campus in new cars gifted by a local dealership.

This would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, but since college athletes are now allowed to cash in on their name, image and likeness, known as NIL, they can accept money from businesses in exchange for advertisements and products.

Some local businesses view it as a major opportunity.

It might be over 100 degrees outside and the beginning of October, but for these ASU football players, it’s Christmas morning.

New Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E cars were given to seven lucky student athletes through a lease agreement.

"I can’t express how glad I am, how happy I am," Kyson Brown, ASU running back, said.

He's one of the players chosen for the San Tan Ford partnership.

"It was based on need, and it was also based on citizenship. They are good guys. We are really proud that these young men are going to be part of the San Tan team," Tim Hovik, president of San Tan Ford, said.

In exchange for the cars, Hovik said, the athletes will help with dealership appearances and social media promotions.

"We want them to understand what it’s like to represent a business, or product or company, and have that be part of their learning journey," ASU Athletic Director Graham Rossini said.

Rossini says this isn’t just a free car, but a vehicle for future success.

"A lot of them have played their sports since they were four or five years old. They don’t have time for part-time jobs in high school. They don’t have time for internships. They don’t have time for work studies. So, when you bring NIL in as a way they can gain some real life experience, they gain a professional network," Rossini said.

It's a vision ASU Football Coach Kenny Dillingham hopes will encourage other local businesses to join.

"Long term, it shows the commitment the Valley is putting behind Arizona State Football," Dillingham said.

San Tan Ford donated ten total cars. Seven were leased to players, and the three others can be used at the team’s discretion.