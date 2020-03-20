A blow dryer will not kill the coronavirus

article

CLAIM: Using a blow dryer to shoot hot air into your sinuses will kill the new coronavirus.

AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Medical professionals say the practice is dangerous and it will not kill the new coronavirus.

THE FACTS: Social media users are sharing clips from a 6-minute video that suggests that heat kills the coronavirus and applying heat to your nose will help eliminate it.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

The false claim is one of many that have surfaced around the new virus which doctors are actively trying to debunk.

“False! Please don’t. Our nose carries bacteria, as part of normal flora.Those bacteria may get confused,” Faheem Younus, who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of Maryland, tweeted Tuesday to knock down the false claim.

RELATED: Does wearing a face mask protect you from coronavirus and other infectious diseases?

Advertisement

The World Health Organization has said that hand dryers cannot kill the new coronavirus and that coronavirus can still be transmitted in hot and humid climates.

Dr. Jen Caudle, a family physician and associate professor at Rowan University in New Jersey, also confirmed that blowing hot air into a nose will not prevent or cure the new coronavirus.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Does your hand washing pass the black light test?

“Depending on how hot the blow dryer gets, I would be concerned with some adverse effects,” she said.

Doctors like Younus and Caudle are using their social media platforms to debunk myths around the virus that has infected more than 200,000 worldwide. Dr. Caudle has been uploading videos on her Facebook page to share accurate info and quell fears on the virus for her more than 70,000 followers.