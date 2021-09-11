Expand / Collapse search

A sea of flags: More than 3,000 flags placed on Tempe Beach Park to honor 9/11 victims

September 11
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tempe Healing Field holds 9/11 memorial event

Thousands of flags have been placed at Tempe Beach Park in memory of those who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Beach Park has been transformed to remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 20 years ago.

Preparation for the Healing Field started with a prayer and singing the national anthem, followed by the pledge of allegiance.

"The Healing Field is this sea of grass becoming a sea of flags after all the volunteers finish what we're doing this morning," said Healing Field chairman Nick Bastian. "Those flags represent a person we lost on Sept. 11, 2001."

For Navy veteran and volunteer Frank Herbert, 9/11 doesn't feel like 20 years ago.

"I get emotional when I come out here," Herbert said. "When you take that moment to stop and think that each one of these represents a life lost, it really weighs on you."

Each flag gets a name tag, representing the nearly 3,000 lives lost.

A concert and tribute were held on Friday and early Saturday morning. at 7 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held, along with a Tunnel to Towers 5K run at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Volunteers are needed to help remove the flags on Monday morning.

More info: https://tempehealingfield.org/about/

