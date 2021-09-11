A sea of flags: More than 3,000 flags placed on Tempe Beach Park to honor 9/11 victims
TEMPE, Ariz. - Tempe Beach Park has been transformed to remember the victims of the Sept. 11 terror attacks 20 years ago.
Preparation for the Healing Field started with a prayer and singing the national anthem, followed by the pledge of allegiance.
"The Healing Field is this sea of grass becoming a sea of flags after all the volunteers finish what we're doing this morning," said Healing Field chairman Nick Bastian. "Those flags represent a person we lost on Sept. 11, 2001."
For Navy veteran and volunteer Frank Herbert, 9/11 doesn't feel like 20 years ago.
"I get emotional when I come out here," Herbert said. "When you take that moment to stop and think that each one of these represents a life lost, it really weighs on you."
Each flag gets a name tag, representing the nearly 3,000 lives lost.
A concert and tribute were held on Friday and early Saturday morning. at 7 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held, along with a Tunnel to Towers 5K run at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Volunteers are needed to help remove the flags on Monday morning.
More info: https://tempehealingfield.org/about/
