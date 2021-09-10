Expand / Collapse search
Valley man who responded to September 11 attack site hopes America will always remember what happened

By
Published 
Updated 2 mins ago
September 11
FOX 10 Phoenix

Valley veterinarian recounts his experience at September 11 attack site

For an Arizona man who responded to the scene of the September 11th attacks in New York City, he says memories from that day will remain with him forever. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

PHOENIX - Sept. 11, 2001 was a day that one Valley veterinarian reflects on every day.

Hugh Giffords now works at the Phoenix Dog Cat Hospital, but on September 11, Giffords, who was a New York City firefighter at the time, responded to the attack.

"I don’t think there’s a day that goes by where I don’t think about those guys. Average guys who showed tremendous bravery," said Giffords, who still gets emotional over the attacks.

"We were there when the North Tower fell. I just hope I’m making them proud," said Giffords.

In the years since 9/11, Giffords has beaten cancer twice. Now, as a veterinarian, he is continuing a life of service, as well as honoring those who can no longer serve.

"I hope that America remembers. All those people, those great guys. I just hope that this generation that wasn’t even alive for the day, they’re taught about 9/11, and they say a little prayer for everyone who was lost," said Giffords.

