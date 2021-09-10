Valley man who responded to September 11 attack site hopes America will always remember what happened

Sept. 11, 2001 was a day that one Valley veterinarian reflects on every day.

Hugh Giffords now works at the Phoenix Dog Cat Hospital, but on September 11, Giffords, who was a New York City firefighter at the time, responded to the attack.

"I don’t think there’s a day that goes by where I don’t think about those guys. Average guys who showed tremendous bravery," said Giffords, who still gets emotional over the attacks.

"We were there when the North Tower fell. I just hope I’m making them proud," said Giffords.

In the years since 9/11, Giffords has beaten cancer twice. Now, as a veterinarian, he is continuing a life of service, as well as honoring those who can no longer serve.

"I hope that America remembers. All those people, those great guys. I just hope that this generation that wasn’t even alive for the day, they’re taught about 9/11, and they say a little prayer for everyone who was lost," said Giffords.

