Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death listed as ‘deferred’ by LA County coroner’s office

The cause of death for popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, has been listed by the coroner's office as "deferred pending additional investigation," officials said Wednesday.

Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 9:30 a.m. Monday near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. Fans quickly created a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles at the intersection.

On Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said the status of its investigation into Jordan's cause of death was "examination pending." By Wednesday morning, the office listed the cause of death as "deferred pending additional investigation."

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan was killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand.

A law enforcement source told the Los Angeles Times that the condition of the vehicle suggested Jordan lost control of the car.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

According to The Times, black skid marks from Cahuenga Boulevard led over the curb and onto the sidewalk where Jordan's BMW struck a building's metal facade and dented it.

TMZ, quoting law enforcement sources, said Monday that it was suspected Jordan suffered some sort of medical emergency before crashing.

Openly gay and an LGBTQ icon, the 4-foot-11 Jordan was known for his roles on "Will and Grace," for which he won a Primetime Emmy in 2006, and the current Fox comedy "Call Me Kat." He also was featured on the TV shows "The Cool Kids" and "American Horror Story" and acted in movies, including "The Help" and "Ski Patrol."

Jordan became a social media sensation during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, posting humorous videos while in quarantine in his native Tennessee, riffing on music, sometimes dancing, and telling stories about his acting career.

As news of his death circulated Monday, fans created a makeshift memorial at the intersection. Joey Wiser and Felipe Araipa dropped by on their way home. Both grew up watching Jordan on "Will & Grace" and were among the millions who enjoyed his amusing pandemic dispatches on Instagram.

"I think it brought a lot of us together in a time when we were not sure what was going on," Wiser told The Times.

Chloe Phoenix, who drove to the site with her mother, Jessie, and sister Jazmine, pulled out her phone and grinned while watching one of Jordan's viral videos, where he spins with a baton in hand and yells, "Daddy, watch me twirl!"

The sisters said they admired how Jordan represented the LGBTQ community. Their mother said Jazmine was in tears after learning about his death.

"Not a lot of celebrities touch you in that way," Jessie Phoenix said after the family lit a prayer candle alongside flowers. "This was a total crush for us."

Reaction also poured in from the entertainment world.

Eric McCormack, who starred as Will Truman on "Will & Grace," celebrated Jordan as the "funniest & flirtiest Southern gent I've ever known."

"The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his Will & Grace episodes was palpable," McCormack tweeted. "Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

"Will & Grace" co-star Sean Hayes added that Jordan "was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with."

"Everyone who ever met him, loved him," Hayes tweeted. "There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Mayim Bialik, the star of "Call Me Kat," tweeted, "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious."