ADHD medication, Takata air bag inflators, and more | Latest consumer product recalls

A number of products have been recalled in the last week for health and safety reasons. Here are the latest recalls from January 24-31 that consumers should know about.

1. ADHD medication recalled because bottles may contain different drug that has opposite effect

Featured article

2. Toyota warns 61,000 US vehicle owners to stop driving, get immediate repairs on air bag inflators

Featured article

3. Fan blades can break off, posing an injury hazard

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 6,000 Visual Comfort & Co.'s Maverick Coastal 60-inch outdoor ceiling fans have been recalled because the blades can crack or break, and fall off the unit, officials said.

"The three-blade fans were sold in white and black finishes," the USCPSC wrote in a news release. "Model number 3MGMR60XXX is printed on a white label located at the top of the fan motor."

The fans were sold at multiple retail stores nationwide, including Home Depot, and online at Amazon.com.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Consumers with the affected fans should stop using them and contact Visual Comfort & Co. for free replacement blades. The company can be reached by phone at 888-475-1136, or online at www.visualcomfort.com/recall .

Click here for more information

4. Children's tiaras violate federal lead content ban

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Over 12,000 Yaomiao Children's Rhinestone Tiaras sold on Amazon have been recalled because officials say they violate a federal lead content ban.

"The rhinestones embedded in the recalled tiaras contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban," the USCPSC wrote in a news release. "Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects."

The recall includes silver tiaras that were sold for about $19 in a package with three other tiara styles. Other Yaomiao tiaras with blue, purple and clear rhinestones are not part of the recall.

The tiaras were sold exclusively on Amazon.com.

Consumers with tiaras included in the recall can contact LordRoadS by email at simlordroadple@163.com for a refund.

Click here for more information

5. Plastic chairs can break apart

(United States Consumer Product Safety Commission)

More than 53,000 Allegro plastic chairs are being recalled because they can break apart while in use, posing a fall hazard.

"This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand Allegro plastic side chairs for outdoor use," the USCPSC wrote in a news release. "The chairs were sold in 14 different colors. Lancaster Table & Seating is stamped on the underside of the chairs. The chairs were sold in assembled form, constructed of glass reinforced polypropylene, and measure about 17 inches wide and about 33 inches in height."

The chairs were sold for between $45 and $66 nationwide at Clark Pro and Clark National Accounts.

Consumers with the affected products should stop using them and visit lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ for refund instructions.

Click here for more information