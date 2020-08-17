Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
4
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County

Adorable video shows manatee calf scratching itchy nose

Published 
Pets-animals
FOX 13 News

Baby manatee can’t resist scratching its snout

A snorkeling tour in Crystal River encountered a manatee calf with an itchy nose.

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. - Even manatees can get an itchy nose!

A snorkeling tour in Crystal River encountered a manatee calf who couldn't resist scratching its snout.

Fun 2 Dive Manatee Tours shared the adorable video on their Instagram page, showing the sea cow using its flippers to rub its face.

Related: 'Odd Pod': Manatee swims alongside pod of dolphins

"We LOVE when manatees have itchy faces," the company wrote in its caption. "This is the cutest thing you'll see all day!"

Although the video shows people swimming close to the young manatee, the tour business says they teach their guests "passive observation," which means floating calmly on the surface of the water. It's up to manatees to approach humans if they wish.

Manatees are considered a threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act. They are protected at both the state and federal level, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.