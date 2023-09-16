ADOT looks for input on I-17 speed limit on a stretch of highway in Phoenix
PHOENIX - ADOT wants drivers' feedback to decide the best speed limit on a stretch of I-17 in Phoenix.
For now, the max speed limit between the I-10 split interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Peoria Avenue is 55 mph.
After the passage of SB 1102, counties with three million people or more need to have a minimum of 65 mph on highways.
However, the bill says that a lower speed limit can be set if the three conditions are met:
- A lower limit is deemed necessary based on an independent engineering study or roadway assessment.
- The overall system capacity and mobility along the freeway will not be reduced.
- An opportunity for public input is provided.
The survey is available from now through Sept. 30. The study is expected to wrap up by mid-October.
I-17 Speed Study Survey by ADOT: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebzaeda2FrAVWAmQUnEl_mZEQ_eazjt_DM2ODWcYYXjTq4nA/viewform
Learn more about the study here: https://azdot.gov/news/adot-conducting-public-survey-about-i-17-speed-limit-phoenix