Expand / Collapse search

ADOT looks for input on I-17 speed limit on a stretch of highway in Phoenix

By
Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - ADOT wants drivers' feedback to decide the best speed limit on a stretch of I-17 in Phoenix.

For now, the max speed limit between the I-10 split interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Peoria Avenue is 55 mph.

After the passage of SB 1102, counties with three million people or more need to have a minimum of 65 mph on highways.

However, the bill says that a lower speed limit can be set if the three conditions are met:

  • A lower limit is deemed necessary based on an independent engineering study or roadway assessment.
  • The overall system capacity and mobility along the freeway will not be reduced.
  • An opportunity for public input is provided.

The survey is available from now through Sept. 30. The study is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

I-17 Speed Study Survey by ADOT: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebzaeda2FrAVWAmQUnEl_mZEQ_eazjt_DM2ODWcYYXjTq4nA/viewform

Learn more about the study here: https://azdot.gov/news/adot-conducting-public-survey-about-i-17-speed-limit-phoenix