ADOT looks for input on I-17 speed limit on a stretch of highway in Phoenix

ADOT wants drivers' feedback to decide the best speed limit on a stretch of I-17 in Phoenix.

For now, the max speed limit between the I-10 split interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and Peoria Avenue is 55 mph.

After the passage of SB 1102, counties with three million people or more need to have a minimum of 65 mph on highways.

However, the bill says that a lower speed limit can be set if the three conditions are met:

A lower limit is deemed necessary based on an independent engineering study or roadway assessment.

The overall system capacity and mobility along the freeway will not be reduced.

An opportunity for public input is provided.

The survey is available from now through Sept. 30. The study is expected to wrap up by mid-October.

I-17 Speed Study Survey by ADOT: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSebzaeda2FrAVWAmQUnEl_mZEQ_eazjt_DM2ODWcYYXjTq4nA/viewform

Learn more about the study here: https://azdot.gov/news/adot-conducting-public-survey-about-i-17-speed-limit-phoenix