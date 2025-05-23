ADOT opens new lanes on Interstate 17 just in time for Memorial Day travel

The Brief New lanes are open on Interstate 17 between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City. The additional lanes should relieve traffic congestion in both directions for Memorial Day travelers. The expansion is part of ADOT's Interstate 17 improvement project.



The new Interstate 17 lanes north of Phoenix are now open between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City, just in time for drivers heading out this Memorial Day weekend.

ADOT added a third lane in both directions.

What we know:

Drivers can expect to see an extra lane for a 15-mile stretch between Anthem Way and Black Canyon City.

Friday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The additional lanes in both directions are part of ADOT's Interstate 17 improvement project where they plan to build eight miles of flex lanes between Black Canyon City and Sunset Point.

The backstory:

This project has been in the works for years. Construction began in September 2022. Drivers say they are very excited to know that this third lane has finally opened up in both directions.