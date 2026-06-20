Advocates launch $3M effort to save historic Downtown Phoenix home

The Brief Community preservationists are attempting to raise $3 million to relocate Phoenix's historic Louis Emerson house to save it from demolition. Arizona State University filed an eminent domain lawsuit to acquire the property for a new medical school campus. Property owner Robert Young says the ongoing legal battle is taking a toll on his health and costing thousands of dollars.



Community preservationists and advocates are launching an aggressive fundraising campaign to save the historic Louis Emerson house from Arizona State University's eminent domain actions. Supporters now hope to raise enough money to relocate the Phoenix landmark before it is lost.

What we know:

At a press conference on June 20, members of the community said that justice will be served if the Louis Emerson house stays where it’s at. If not, they’re looking to raise money to help move it.

Instead of a prolonged legal battle, advocates are now working to raise $3 million to relocate the historic landmark.

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The Campaign:

Advocates are focusing on a two-part preservation strategy. The campaign would fund the engineering, permitting and transportation costs required to relocate the historic structure, which has already been moved once during its history.

The fundraising effort would also establish a permanent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to owning, restoring and protecting historic properties. Organizers say the nonprofit would serve as a long-term safeguard for threatened pre-statehood landmarks across Phoenix.

The backstory:

ASU has filed an eminent domain lawsuit to acquire the historic Louis Emerson house, clearing the way for a new medical school campus. The house, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Pierce, has been moved once before and stood for 124 years, longer than Arizona has been a state.

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The residents previously told FOX 10 they turned down past offers to sell to ASU, including the first offer for $190,000, and a more recent offer of $999,000, which they claim would not be enough to cover the cost of moving the house. The house was already moved once years ago.

What they're saying:

Property owner Robert Young says the legal battle has already cost him thousands of dollars and is taking a toll on his health.

"They want to take this house down, and the process that they are using to take the house, I think, is one that ought to be examined," Young said. " I have to show cause why this house shouldn’t be demolished. My question is: why is the burden on me to show cause, as to why this house shouldn't be taken down. It's been here 124 years."

Map of the area of the home.