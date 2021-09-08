'Air Guitar' opens Sept. 9 in Gilbert and it's a one-stop shop for all things, ages

It's a store, a restaurant, a coffee shop and much more all rolled into one.

Air Guitar is a new take on convenience and opens Thursday, Sept. 9 in Gilbert.

"People want a great experience. Somewhere to bring your families and your kids and hang out. People like to drink while they shop. People want to hang, they want a playlist, natural light. we put those things together and this was the result," Craig DeMarco, a co-owner, says.

DeMarco and co-owner Eric Seitz thought up the idea over margaritas. Now, a few years later, it's built and ready for business.

"We have grocery items, we have pizza by the slice, we have full coffee and espresso bar, full service ice cream shop. We have a liquor license that allows you to open beer or wine and drink on-premises. We have merch, we have flowers from Camelback Florist," DeMarco said.

DeMarco and Seitz say this is a one-stop shop for the entire family.

"We’ve had 5-year-olds in here and 80-year-olds in here, and they’ve both had the same happy, experience, which is really fun," Seitz said.

There are healthy and fun options for the kids, like the ice cream chute and plenty of spirits for the adults.

"This is 48 feet of open face cooler. 32 feet of this is beer and wine. What we tried to do is make the pricing really simple. We have 180 different flavors of wine – 90 of them are red and 90 of them are white and we did it on price points and labels. So it’s $15, $25 and $40," Seitz said, adding, "If you want to get something special, this is locked. It’s the bonus round because at the end of having some of the 15, 25, or 40 dollar wine, you can have some of the really good stuff."

You can enjoy all Air Guitar has to offer in the fresh air under the shaded patios with views of the glass storefront.

If you’re having a rough day, DeMarco says they can help you with that too.

"That’s our portal tube and it shoots a circle of light on this floor. So if you’re having a rough day and not feeling full energy you just stand right here and you get super energized," he said.





