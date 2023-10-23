Alerts in your neighborhood: Latest police, fire incidents around the Valley (Oct. 13-29)
Here's a look at the latest police investigations, fires, crashes and other incidents that are happening around the Valley for Oct. 16-22.
This will be updated as police and fire departments release information about their investigations throughout the week.
Click here for our interactive map.
To learn more about each incident, click on the icon in the map.
October 23
- Loop 101 and Bell Road - A single car accident that happened at around 3:38 a.m. sent the driver, along with a passenger, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to DPS officials.
- Man dead following North Phoenix shooting: PD