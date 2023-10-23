Man dead following North Phoenix shooting: PD

Police are at the scene of what was reported as a shooting in North Phoenix on the morning of Oct. 23.

The incident reported happened in the area of 56th Street and Deer Valley Drive. According to Phoenix Police officials, officers responded to the area at around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, and when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

"The man was transported to a local hospital. However, he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased," read a portion of a statement released by Phoenix Police officials on the morning of Oct. 23.

Officers are still investigating at the scene, according to police.

