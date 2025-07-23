Alisha Hale: Phoenix Police officials seek help in woman's murder

The Brief Phoenix Police are looking for help as they continue to investigate the 2021 murder of Alisha Hale. Hale, who was 34 at the time, was shot dead on June 3, 2021, and her body was left in a desert area. "We are not going to stop. We are going to continue looking for this person," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police.



Phoenix Police officials are asking for the public's help, as they work to track down the person who allegedly shot and killed a woman in broad daylight.

The backstory:

According to a statement released by Phoenix Police, 34-year-old Alisha Hale was shot and killed on June 3, 2021, and her body was left in a desert area near I-10 and Baseline Road.

Timeline:

A never-before-seen video that was released on July 23 gives a timeline on Hale's murder.

On the morning of June 2, a silver Dodge RAM floors it on the dirt canal road off I-10 and Baseline. Moments later, two figures get out: a male driver, and a passenger police say is Hale.

It’s hard to make out many details, but the two appear to talk for a bit, and then walk out of the camera’s view. Around two minutes later, only the male driver returns. Cameras pick up footage of the truck as it speeds away.

A day later, police find Hale's body.

What they're saying:

"We are not going to stop. We are going to continue looking for this person," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix Police. "[Hale] deserves the justice. Her family deserves the justice."

It's been over four years since Hale died, however, and investigators need new leads. Officials say their top priority is to find the suspect inside the truck.

"We believe that the suspect knew [Hale]," Sgt. Bower said.

Judging from the video, they think the suspect is about 5’ 9", and the car is believed to be a 2005 or 2006 Dodge RAM with four doors. Detectives don';t have a license plate, but they hope a back tow hitch might be a distinctive clue.

Investigators also noted on what Hale was wearing at the time.

"This is not her normal dress," said Sgt. Bower. "This is not her normal clothing that she wears."

What you can do:

Investigators hope the passage of time will help someone, somewhere, to gain the courage to speak up.

"Sometimes, people who didn’t feel as comfortable coming out in the past feel more comfortable coming out now," said Detective Kevin Ham. "We know what happened. We would just like to know why."

Anyone with information should reach out to Phoenix Police, or leave an anonymous tip with Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).