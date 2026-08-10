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Alleged Valley steroid ring; West Valley storm damage; Miss NC crown controversy | Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published August 10, 2026 10:07 AM MST
Published August 10, 2026 10:07 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, August 10, 2026

From an alleged Valley steroid ring, to West Valley storm damage, and a stripped Miss North Carolina crown, here are your top stories for August 10, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Valley residents accused of running steroid trafficking ring

Featured

4 Phoenix-area residents accused of running nationwide anabolic steroid ring out of the Valley
article

4 Phoenix-area residents accused of running nationwide anabolic steroid ring out of the Valley

Federal agents are seizing Phoenix-area real estate, cars, and crypto accounts connected to an alleged interstate anabolic steroid trafficking ring involving four Valley residents.

2. Valley man killed in northern AZ train collision

Featured

21-year-old Peoria man killed after being struck by train in Flagstaff
article

21-year-old Peoria man killed after being struck by train in Flagstaff

A 21-year-old Peoria resident died early Sunday morning after being struck by a train in Flagstaff.

3. West Valley hit hard by latest monsoon storms

Storms slam West Valley, leaving behind widespread damage
Storms slam West Valley, leaving behind widespread damage

Storms slam West Valley, leaving behind widespread damage

Monsoon storms packed a punch on Sunday night, causing power outages, knocking down trees, and even interrupting a concert in the West Valley. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.

4. Arizona cooling assistance program faces backlog

Featured

Arizona summer utility assistance demand surges as heat drives up electric bills
article

Arizona summer utility assistance demand surges as heat drives up electric bills

Demand for summer assistance programs in Arizona is surging as extreme heat drives utility bills up.

5. Miss North Carolina USA controversy

Featured

Miss North Carolina USA organizers deny politics, faith behind stripping winner of crown
article

Miss North Carolina USA organizers deny politics, faith behind stripping winner of crown

Brittany Boltinhouse, who won the Miss North Carolina USA pageant in June, was stripped of her title weeks later after organizers reviewed past online posts.

A look at today's weather

Phoenix weather: Dust, humidity, and storm risks
Phoenix weather: Dust, humidity, and storm risks

Phoenix weather: Dust, humidity, and storm risks

Dust and rising humidity impact Phoenix air quality as daily storm chances continue. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has your forecast.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews