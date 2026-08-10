Alleged Valley steroid ring; West Valley storm damage; Miss NC crown controversy | Morning News Brief

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The Morning News Brief on Monday, August 10, 2026
From an alleged Valley steroid ring, to West Valley storm damage, and a stripped Miss North Carolina crown, here are your top stories for August 10, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Valley residents accused of running steroid trafficking ring
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Federal agents are seizing Phoenix-area real estate, cars, and crypto accounts connected to an alleged interstate anabolic steroid trafficking ring involving four Valley residents.
2. Valley man killed in northern AZ train collision
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A 21-year-old Peoria resident died early Sunday morning after being struck by a train in Flagstaff.
3. West Valley hit hard by latest monsoon storms
Monsoon storms packed a punch on Sunday night, causing power outages, knocking down trees, and even interrupting a concert in the West Valley. FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest.
4. Arizona cooling assistance program faces backlog
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Demand for summer assistance programs in Arizona is surging as extreme heat drives utility bills up.
5. Miss North Carolina USA controversy
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Brittany Boltinhouse, who won the Miss North Carolina USA pageant in June, was stripped of her title weeks later after organizers reviewed past online posts.
A look at today's weather
Dust and rising humidity impact Phoenix air quality as daily storm chances continue. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has your forecast.
Click here for full forecast