Alleged Valley steroid ring; West Valley storm damage; Miss NC crown controversy | Morning News Brief

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From an alleged Valley steroid ring, to West Valley storm damage, and a stripped Miss North Carolina crown, here are your top stories for August 10, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Valley residents accused of running steroid trafficking ring

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2. Valley man killed in northern AZ train collision

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3. West Valley hit hard by latest monsoon storms

4. Arizona cooling assistance program faces backlog

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5. Miss North Carolina USA controversy

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A look at today's weather

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