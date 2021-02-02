Expand / Collapse search

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO

By Megan Ziegler
FOX 10 Phoenix
Amazon announced Tuesday its founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO. 

A press release states Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair, and Andy Jassy will become the next CEO of Amazon. 

Bezos also sent a letter to his employees announcing the transition. "In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives," he wrote. 

Besoz said Jassy is well-known inside the company and has been there "almost as long as I have." 

"He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence," Bezos wrote. 

