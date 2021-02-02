Amazon founder Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO

article

Amazon announced Tuesday its founder Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO.

A press release states Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair, and Andy Jassy will become the next CEO of Amazon.

Bezos also sent a letter to his employees announcing the transition. "In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives," he wrote.

Besoz said Jassy is well-known inside the company and has been there "almost as long as I have."

"He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence," Bezos wrote.

